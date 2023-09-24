Nine PTI activists bailed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to nine PTI leaders and activists including former MNA Rubina Jamil in the Jinnah House attack case. The court denied bail to 39 PTI leaders and workers including former MNA Alia Hamza, fashion designer Khadija Shah, Samia Asad and Rubina Khan.
ATC-III Presiding Judge Arshad Javed allowed the post-arrest bail petitions of Rubina Jamil, social media activist Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Shah Bano, Ashima Shuja, Mubeen Qadri, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan and Muhammad Qasim. The court had earlier granted bail to Rubina Jamil in the main FIR, however, she filed an amended petition for bail for charges later added by police. Police had secured fresh physical remand of the suspects after addition of new offences under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), Section 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and Section 146 (rioting). Police had added the new charges to all cases relating to May 9 riots.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Saturday said Khyber...
LAKKI MARWAT: More than 400 illegal electricity connections were detected and eight transformers were seized during an...
MURREE: Deaths from dengue fever can be prevented, if the treatment guidelines are properly followed by the physicians...
RAWALPINDI: Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, ex-Premier AJK, President Muslim Conference, has urged serious action by the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted parliamentary boards in four...
PESHAWAR: A former MNA and president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bajaur Gul Zafar was arrested during a raid on...