Nine PTI activists bailed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to nine PTI leaders and activists including former MNA Rubina Jamil in the Jinnah House attack case. The court denied bail to 39 PTI leaders and workers including former MNA Alia Hamza, fashion designer Khadija Shah, Samia Asad and Rubina Khan.

ATC-III Presiding Judge Arshad Javed allowed the post-arrest bail petitions of Rubina Jamil, social media activist Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Shah Bano, Ashima Shuja, Mubeen Qadri, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan and Muhammad Qasim. The court had earlier granted bail to Rubina Jamil in the main FIR, however, she filed an amended petition for bail for charges later added by police. Police had secured fresh physical remand of the suspects after addition of new offences under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), Section 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and Section 146 (rioting). Police had added the new charges to all cases relating to May 9 riots.