Will not miss second chance to work for prosperity: Tareen

PAKPATTAN: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen said at a ceremony for flood victims in Chak 6/KB on Saturday that Allah Almighty has given us a second chance and the party will not let it go to waste and the IPP will make the best efforts to ensure the country’s prosperity.

Tareen also said that in the past, some people created hurdles for the party, and they were unable to do anything for national development, which is why they had to leave. Ex-MPA Dewan Azmat Said Muhammad Chishti, Ex-MPA Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Ex-MNA Muhammad Shah Khagga and other leaders were also present on this occasion. Jahangir Khan Tareen further said that with another chance, we will definitely build a new Pakistan, and every section of the society will be prosperous and we will be duty-bound to serve the common man. “We will build a country, its name will shine in the world and it will prosper. In 75 years, such situations have not developed which is today. But the 80-kilometer strip of Pakpattan has been affected by floods, where crops and houses have been destroyed,” he said.