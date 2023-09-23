Transfers and postings in CDA

Islamabad:In a reshuffle at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a BPS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has been given charge of Deputy Director General (Land) in the authority.

Umber Gilani posted on deputation in CDA, previously was posted as Director Parks in Environment along with look after charge of Director (Discipline). Now she has been appointed as director (Land and Rehabilitation) and will also look after the charge of DDG (Land).

Both posts are meant for BPS-19 officers. However, the service rules allow CDA management to give charge of both posts to one grade below officer. Umer Liaquat Randhawa, another BPS-18 of PAS who was holding post of DDG (Land) has been directed to report to the Enforcement directorate for further posting as director (Enforcement).

Secretary CDA Board, Syed Safdar Ali, a BPS-19 officer of executive cadre will also look after work of director (Discipline) in Human Resource Directorate (HRD). Abdul Rauf who was waiting for posting has been posted as director (Regulations and Labour Relations).

Director (Administration) Faz Ahmed Wattoo has been given additional charge of director (Sanitation) while Director (Regulations and Labour Relations) Iftikhar Haideri is directed to report HRD.

A BPS-18 officer of Office Management Group Abeera Dilawar who was holding post of Director (Culture and Sports) has been transferred as Director (Public Relations) DPR. Previously, Syed Safdar Ali was look charge of DPR.