Seerat Museum to be established in Islamabad

Islamabad:The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony with the support of the Muslim World League (MWL) based in Saudi Arabia will establish a 'Seerat Museum' in Islamabad.

Secretary-General Dr. Mohmmad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa will lay the foundation stone of the Seerat Museum during his visit to Pakistan in November, this year. The plan was discussed at a recent meeting between the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, and Dr. Mohmmad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa in Riyadh.

They also highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the unity and perception of the Muslim Ummah on the globe. In a collaborative effort, they announced the establishment of a ‘Seerat Museum’ in Islamabad, with the support of MWL, aimed at preserving and promoting Islamic heritage.

Dr. Al-Issa also revealed plans for laying the foundation stone of the ‘Seerat Museum’ during his visit to Pakistan in November, solidifying the collaboration between Pakistan and the Muslim World League.

During the meeting, both leaders explored solutions to issues facing the Muslim community through the Muslim World League platform, according to a statement issued here.

Minister Aneeq emphasized the importance of adapting to modern knowledge and the necessity of both short-term and long-term planning to alleviate poverty within the Muslim Ummah. He acknowledged that contemporary challenges such as Islamophobia, climate change, and increasing secularism required concerted efforts and dialogue with non-Muslim communities.

Minister Aneeq underscored the significance of fostering dialogue and understanding with non-Muslims, portraying it as a battle against ignorance rather than a clash of civilizations. He stressed that Islam promoted humanity and service to all without any discrimination as “the duty to serve is the essence of faith.”

Secretary-General Dr. Mohmmad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa commended Pakistan’s role as a crucial Islamic nation and recognized its unwavering commitment to the Islamic world. He affirmed that Pakistan’s contributions to the Muslim Ummah should never be underestimated.