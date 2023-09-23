Turbat has been suffering from insufficient power supply for decades. The frequent power outages in the city have a disruptive impact on the lives of its residents, undermining their physical and emotional health.
Nowadays, the power goes approximately four times a day for up to three hours each time. Students are among the groups worst affected by this situation as it becomes almost impossible for them to study properly without power. The government has to take urgent measures to ensure Turbat gets the power it needs.
Sajjad Wahid
Kolwah
Out of all the many crises facing our country, our economic catastrophe is arguably the worst of the lot. Inflation...
Amid the escalating row between Canada and India, following the latter’s conclusion that Indian agents played a role...
Vegetable sellers in Karachi are charging up to Rs240 per kg for carrots, enabling them to earn abnormal profits. The...
Pakistan, as a nation, needs to work hard for the revival of the economy. Severe inflation has made it hard for us to...
The narrative that we need to promote a tax culture in Pakistan has become quite fashionable. However, this line of...
The ongoing crackdown on petrol and currency smuggling is only taking place due to the conditions created by the IMF...