Turbat has been suffering from insufficient power supply for decades. The frequent power outages in the city have a disruptive impact on the lives of its residents, undermining their physical and emotional health.

Nowadays, the power goes approximately four times a day for up to three hours each time. Students are among the groups worst affected by this situation as it becomes almost impossible for them to study properly without power. The government has to take urgent measures to ensure Turbat gets the power it needs.

Sajjad Wahid

Kolwah