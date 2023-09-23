COAS, Saudi armed forces chief discuss defence, security ties

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, along with a high-powered military delegation, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, including defence and security matters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Earlier, the delegation also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters. Meanwhile, in a meeting with Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly valued its relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He stated that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had commonality of views on various regional and international issues. The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic and financial ties with the kingdom for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan was looking for investment in the agriculture and IT sectors in which the country had huge potential.

Pakistan had constituted a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to serve as one window platform to fast-track decision making and facilitate foreign direct investment in information technology, agriculture, energy and mining in the country, especially from the KSA, said Dr Alvi. Expressing satisfaction at the existing level of cooperation, the president said the high-level exchanges of military leadership of two countries would boost defence cooperation. He appreciated the role played by Saudi Arabia in the Organisation of the Islamic Countries for important Muslim causes, especially for Palestine, Kashmir and Afghanistan.

He deeply thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for providing financial support to Pakistan to deal with its economic challenges. He asked General Fayyadh bin Hamed to convey his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. General Fayyadh said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed close ties in various fields since the beginning. He called for further improving bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He said the kingdom’s vision 2030 would bring prosperity to the neighbouring countries as well as to the Islamic World.