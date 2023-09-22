Minimum wage increased for daily wagers of Islamabad educational institutions

Islamabad:The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has increased the minimum wage for daily wage teachers and staff working in the ICT educational institutions under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to an office memorandum issued by the education ministry, the minimum wage for daily wage employees has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000 per month, reflecting an increase of Rs 7,000. The memorandum was issued in pursuance of a notification issued by the Directorate of Industries and Labour Welfare in Islamabad.

In light of the directions of the ministry, the FDE issued a letter to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue, officially notifying the minimum wage hike, which took effect from July 1, 2023. While the wage increase has been welcomed by the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), concerns remain about whether this adjustment will be sufficient in light of the ongoing inflationary pressures.

FGCTA president Dr. Rahima Rehman said the increase in the minimum wage was just a drop in the bucket when compared to the soaring inflation, but it was better than nothing. She appreciated the efforts of the Education Minister in this regard saying that it was the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the teachers.

She said many daily wage teachers within the FDE were highly educated, holding MPhil and PhD degrees. Dr. Rahima argued that the new minimum wage didn't align with qualifications and status of teachers demanding a further increase.

"Adjustment in the minimum wage for daily wagers is a step towards addressing the financial challenges faced by the daily wagers in light of the current economic situation. However, there is an urgent need for comprehensive measures to mitigate the impact of rising prices on the broader population, especially those in vulnerable economic positions," she said.