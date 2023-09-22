Imran summoned in ‘illegal’ nikah case on 25th

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Qudratullah Thursday issued summons to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for appearance in his court on September 25 in a case concerning to his alleged ‘illegal, un-Islamic’ nikah with his third wife Bushra Bibi.

The judge has directed the Attock Jail superintendent to present Imran in his court.

In May this year, a district and sessions court rejected a plea challenging Imran’s Nikah.

The application, according to the court, was “inadmissible” and fell outside its jurisdiction, but in July another Islamabad court dismissed the civil court’s verdict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan remanded the case to a civil judge.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed that Bushra Bibi was divorced by her former husband in November 2017 and married Khan on January 1, 2018 despite the fact that her ‘Iddat’ period had not ended, “which is against the Sharia and Muslim norms.” The complainant submitted to the court the statement of Mufti Muhammad Saeed who solemnized the Nikah. Imran’s close friend Aun Chaudhry was one of the witnesses.