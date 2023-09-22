ETPB seals Lal Haveli

Laal Haveli can be seen in Pindi. — Twitter/File

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s brother filed a writ petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, on Thursday after the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed the mansion earlier in the day.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan and Advocate Sardar Shahbaz Khan have filed a writ petition and prayed to the court to fix a hearing on this issue on Friday (today).

The ETPB Rawalpindi along with a heavy contingent of police and FIA officials sealed the Lal Haveli, the residence of former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed early Thursday morning.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Administrator Asif Khan said that the Lal Haveli’s registry was cancelled after proceedings and the board sealed it. Speaking to media, Asif Khan said the former interior minister’s residence was sealed as the documents submitted by Rashid were not valid. The order to vacate Lal Haveli was issued by the ETPB chairman, he said.

The ETPB conducted the operation to evict the occupants early Thursday morning in the presence of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a heavy police contingent. Following the operation, ETPB took control of the Lal Haveli and deployed its security outside the residence.

In a video statement, the APML chief nephew Sheikh Rashid said Lal Haveli was registered in the name of Sheikh Siddique in 1988. He said all records of the property have been submitted to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.