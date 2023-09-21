10 cops awarded cash, certificates

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer awarded certificates and cash to 10 police officers of the provincial capital for performing well in actions against criminals and terrorists.



CCPO Ashfaq Anwar awarded certificate and cash rewards to SP Saddar Abdul Salam, ASP Aitizaz Arif, DSPs Mukhtiar Ali, Gohar Khan, Riaz Khalil and six SHOs for performing well. The CCPO said that all those performing well would be acknowledged while action would be taken against those involved in negligence and corruption.