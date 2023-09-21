 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Hot weather

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2023

LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 34.5°C while minimum was 22.3°C.