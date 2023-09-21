Two injured in a crossfire between two groups

LAHORE: Two people were injured in a crossfire between two groups in the Kahna police area on Wednesday, following a monetary dispute. The injured identified as Shahbaz and Rana Azim were shifted to the General Hospital.

Eight criminals held

Police arrested eight criminals on various criminal charges. Badami Bagh police arrested two drug pushers Suleman and Ateeq and recovered 1.520 kg charas and 10 litre poisonous liquor from their possession. Muslim Town police arrested four bike thieves. They were identified as Nawaz, Shakeel, Ali Raza and Zaigham. Johar Town police arrested two robbers Nasar and Ghulam Hussain and recovered four bikes and illegal weapons from them.