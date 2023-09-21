Two injured in a crossfire between two groups

LAHORE: Two people were injured in a crossfire between two groups in the Kahna police area on Wednesday, following a monetary dispute. The injured identified as Shahbaz and Rana Azim were shifted to the General Hospital.
Eight criminals held
Police arrested eight criminals on various criminal charges. Badami Bagh police arrested two drug pushers Suleman and Ateeq and recovered 1.520 kg charas and 10 litre poisonous liquor from their possession. Muslim Town police arrested four bike thieves. They were identified as Nawaz, Shakeel, Ali Raza and Zaigham. Johar Town police arrested two robbers Nasar and Ghulam Hussain and recovered four bikes and illegal weapons from them.
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company has intensified efforts in the vicinity of the Expo Centre. A team comprising...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said that round-the-clock medical services...
LAHORE: In a grand operation against illegal constructions/commercial buildings, LDA teams demolished and sealed...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General has ordered the upgradation of the country’s first...
LAHORE: Transparency International Pakistan hosted a conference on ‘Tackling Corruption to Enhance Gender...
LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman attended the opening ceremony of the 13th National Youth Peace Festival 2023...