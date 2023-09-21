 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Probierz new Poland coach

By AFP
September 21, 2023

WARSAW: Michal Probierz has been appointed the new coach of Poland´s national team after Fernando Santos was fired just eight months into his tenure, the Polish football federation said on Wednesday.

Santos was dismissed last week after a 2-0 defeat to minnows Albania left Poland struggling to qualify for Euro 2024. Probierz, 50, was most recently the coach of Poland´s under-21 team.