Probierz new Poland coach

WARSAW: Michal Probierz has been appointed the new coach of Poland´s national team after Fernando Santos was fired just eight months into his tenure, the Polish football federation said on Wednesday.
Santos was dismissed last week after a 2-0 defeat to minnows Albania left Poland struggling to qualify for Euro 2024. Probierz, 50, was most recently the coach of Poland´s under-21 team.
