ACP festival ventures into theatre of the absurd with ‘Insha Ka Intezar’

After two offerings by the Ajoka Theatre, the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 on Wednesday featured a play by another prominent theatre group of the country — Tehrik-e-Niswan.
The play, titled ‘Insha Ka Intezar’ was Anwer Jafri’s adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which is widely considered as a masterpiece of the theatre of the absurd, a drama movement that began in Europe after the World War II which did away with structured plots and focused on pessimism and existential crisis faced by the people against the backdrop of the devastation of the war.
Whereas Beckett’s play had no female characters, in his adaptation, Jafri replaced some male characters of the play with females. The cast included Naina Black, Haris Khan, Mujtaba Zaidi and Asiya Alam.
The Pakistan Theatre Festival is under way at the Arts Council of Pakistan. (ACP). According to a statement issued by the ACP, ‘Insha Ka Intezar’ dealt with the current circumstances of Pakistan and where the country was heading towards. The two main characters, Karmoo and Zuleikha, face existential questions and ponder whether they need to seek pardon from those they had oppressed.
The FIA State Bank Circle arrested on Wednesday a suspect involved in illegal money exchange, recovering foreign...
The Federal Ministry of Education has stopped the vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and...
A private company’s driver made off with over Rs63 million in Korangi on Tuesday. The suspect had left the office...
SUKKUR: Sagar Kumar, a man who was kidnapped in Kashmore by bandits of the riverine area 45 days ago, has been...
The Sindh interim government has directed the finance department to immediately release the allowance announced for...
After a brief spell of rain on Wednesday, massive traffic jams were observed across the city, with people complaining...