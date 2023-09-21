ISSI, Azerbaijan institute sign MoU for boosting ties

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), represented by its Director General Sohail Mahmood, and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, Azerbaijan, represented by Director Dr Fariz Ismailzade, signed an MoU at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Bilal Hayee, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, suggested that both institutes should prepare a future roadmap to strengthen their relationship, including mutual exchange of resident fellows. He recommended that both sides could start research collaborations on topics of mutual interest, like regional connectivity, Islamophobia, climate change, regional security issues and disputes.

Admiring the dedication and effort on both sides, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, said both institutes could play a pivotal role in initiating intellectual discourse and public debate to strengthen the bilateral relations and regional prosperity. They could join hands to promote their shared history, culture and values. He emphasised organizing joint activities against terrorism and misinformation.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan were extremely fraternal and presented an example for inter-state relationship. Both sides support each other in their national causes, like Kashmir and Karabakh. He appreciated Azerbaijan’s support at the OIC contact group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the bilateral relationship had grown appreciably, while there was a huge potential for future collaboration on subjects of vital interest including trade, energy, cultural and people-to-people contacts, anti-terrorism and combating misinformation. He reiterated the ISSI commitment to provide its platform for the promotion of just cause and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity. Dr Fariz Ismailzade, vice rector of ADA University, expressed his deep gratitude for the ISSI. He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan were brotherly countries supporting each other politically, economically and diplomatically. Both countries are also trying to expand their relationship in humanitarian and educational fields.