SC returns plea against convictions of 25 civilians

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar office has returned with objections the petition filed for setting aside the trials, conviction and sentence of 25 civilians held during the government of former prime minister Imran Khan.

On July 4, Inam-ur-Rahim had filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, challenging the trials of 29 civilians conducted during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

However, the Registrar office of the Supreme Court returned the instant petition with objections that the petitioner had not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case were violated with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The office further objected that the ingredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 184(3) of the constitution have not been satisfied.

Similarly, notice issued to the respondents is not properly drawn as it is neither mentioned therein that for what purpose this petition is being filed before this court nor copy of the petition has been provided to the respondent.

The office further objected that the petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has not also not provided any justification for not doing so.