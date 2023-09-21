Decriminalising suicide attempt: FSC admits for hearing plea against criminal law amendment

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) building can be seen in this picture. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has admitted for regular hearing a petition challenging the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Hammad Saeed Dar had filed a Shariat petition under Article 203 of the Constitution with the contention that the impugned Act was against the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah on the grounds that the act of suicide was prohibited in Islam and an attempt to commit suicide was an act of criminal nature before the enactment of the said Act.

He made the Federation of Pakistan, through the president, Government of Pakistan through prime minister and law ministry through its secretary, as respondents in the petition.

He submitted that the impugned Act had omitted Section 325 PPC, 1960 and entries related to Section 325 in Schedule II of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

He further contended that decriminalising the act of attempt to commit suicide and enactment of the impugned Act was against the injunction of Quran and Sunnah. He prayed that the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act should be declared repugnant to the injunction of Quran and Sunnah. Last year in December, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2022, which repealed Section 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. The Federal Shariat Court, after conducting preliminary hearing, admitted the petition for regular hearing. “We find that the petition needs to be heard and same is admitted for regular hearing,” said a written order issued on Wednesday. Notices were also issued to all respondents.