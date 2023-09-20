Cracker blast triggers scare

PESHAWAR: A small cracker blast triggered fear and panic among the people in Koocha Risaldar locality in the inner city here on Tuesday. Panic gripped the locality after the people heard the small explosion in Koocha Risaldar in the provincial capital. The police said the blast was caused by a Chinese firecracker and there was nothing to worry about.
PESHAWAR: A PhD research scholar, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, successfully defended his dissertation at the Department of...
MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb...
ISLAMABAD: The ex-Wapda distribution companies have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s ...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education , Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah visited the...
PESHAWAR: Three protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday against the rising inflation and high petrol prices....
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp to collect blood donations for the children and...