Wednesday September 20, 2023
Peshawar

Cracker blast triggers scare

By Bureau report
September 20, 2023

PESHAWAR: A small cracker blast triggered fear and panic among the people in Koocha Risaldar locality in the inner city here on Tuesday. Panic gripped the locality after the people heard the small explosion in Koocha Risaldar in the provincial capital. The police said the blast was caused by a Chinese firecracker and there was nothing to worry about.