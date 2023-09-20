Swat CTD blast victims get compensation cheques

MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb explosion in the police station of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kabal in Swat district.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Hameedullah Khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur met the families of martyred cops at the DPO Office and handed over a cheque for Rs2 million to each one on behalf of Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The injured cops were Rs0.5 million eachSpeaking on the occasion, the AIG and DPO said that blood of the martyrs would never be allowed to go to waste, and those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty would be remembered in golden words.

At least a dozen people, including police officials, had lost their lives in a powerful explosion inside the Kabal police station.

The death toll from the blast at the Kabal police station in Swat later rose to 17 when more injured succumbed to their injuries at the hospitals. The explosion had rocked the police station a day earlier, which occurred on the premises of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office.