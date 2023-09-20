Students donate blood for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camp was held at the Life Care College of Nursing, Peshawar, said a press release onTuesday.Many student nurses donated blood for the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders during the camp.

Life Care College of Nursing Principal Muhammad Daud was present on the occasion, who assured full support for the blood donations in future as well.Meanwhile, a delegation of Royal Blood Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, led by Amjad Khan visited the Frontier Foundation Hospital and donated blood for the patients.

They took rounds of various sections, including thalassemia, haemophilia wards and observed the blood transfusion process to the patients.Dr Fakhar Zaman, administrator of the Frontier Foundation, briefed about the blood transfusion and the facilities being provided to the patients free of cost.

On this occasion, Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the student nurses of Life Care College of Nursing and the Royal Blood Society delegation for donation of blood and support to the charity.

He said that people from all walks of life had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

He said that it was the exemplary spirit of students and people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive.He urged the people to raise awareness regarding the disease and preventive steps and blood donation for the patients.