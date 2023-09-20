Change in Kashmir strategy stressed

Islamabad:Experts at a roundtable discussion stressed the need to revisit Kashmir strategy in the light of changing dynamics in Occupied Kashmir.

The discussion was organised by Institute of Regional Studies on “The role of leadership in freedom struggle” here Tuesday. Humera Iqbal moderated the session. They also urged to bring clarity and consistency in the Kashmir policies which they argued had caused a lot of confusion among the people especially the youth.

Speaking at the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, a leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) said that the political leaderships in Kashmir were united under APHC and no differences of opinion existed between them on the resolution of Kashmir dispute. While highlighting the role of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mr Safi said that Geelani was the embodiment of Islam, Pakistan and the Kashmir. His legacy would remain unparalleled and his commitment to the cause of Kashmir freedom movement would remain a beacon of hope for all the Kashmiris, he further said.

Dr Arshi Saleem Hashmi from NDU said that currently there existed parallel leaderships in the Kashmir. There was a traditional leadership that stressed on the self-determination, the religious leadership inspired by the Pan-Islamism and a political leadership that sought political autonomy in the Occupied Kashmir, she explained arguing that such variations at the core had provided India an opportunity to exploit, and so far, New Delhi was successful in putting a serious dent on the unity among the several groups involved in the freedom struggle. On a concluding note, she said that Pakistan should continue its policy of highlighting the human rights sufferings in the valley both at the regional and international forums.

Maryam Mastoor from IRS observed that the people of Kashmir were very much clear about their destiny. She added that there was no dearth of leadership in Jammu and Kashmir as it was evident from the history that in the testing times, several ordinary people of Kashmir had turned into revolutionary leader.

Nadeem Riyaz, President IRS, said that there was a need for great awareness about the Kashmir issue among the youth as they were ignorant of some basic historical facts adding that the issue of Kashmir remained an international issue and its resolution lied in the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.