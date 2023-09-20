Bashir to act as flag bearer

LAHORE: Olympian shooter and 2022 World Championship bronze medallist Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will act as the flag-bearer of Pakistan’s contingent at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, a well-placed source told The News.
The Asian Games will be formally opened at Hangzhou on September 23. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is a big name in shooting and he last year became the first Pakistani marksman to win bronze in the World Championship in Cairo. The feat also enabled him to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
BARCELONA: Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal reiterated on Monday that finishing his career in 2024 remains his goal,...
ABU DHABI: Eight cricket players and officials have been charged with breaching anti-corruption rules in an...
HANGZHOU: Mongolia´s women´s cricket team were in tears after being bowled out for 15 runs in a thrashing by...
KARACHI: The inaugural MCW Over 40 Cricket Global Cup 2023 got off to a dramatic start as hosts Pakistan registered a...
MEXICO CITY: Football star Jenni Hermoso has accused the Spanish federation of seeking to "intimidate and threaten"...
LAHORE: Squads of shooting and table tennis and half squad of boxing left for Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday to feature...