Bashir to act as flag bearer

LAHORE: Olympian shooter and 2022 World Championship bronze medallist Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will act as the flag-bearer of Pakistan’s contingent at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, a well-placed source told The News.

The Asian Games will be formally opened at Hangzhou on September 23. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is a big name in shooting and he last year became the first Pakistani marksman to win bronze in the World Championship in Cairo. The feat also enabled him to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.