Inquiry body formed over MDCAT ‘paper leak’

Sindh’s caretaker government on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to inquire into the reports that the contents of the question paper of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held on September 10 were leaked beforehand. The inquiry committee will also fix responsibility in this regard.

The inquiry committee will be headed by the special secretary (administration) of the Sindh Health Department. The committee will furnish its report to the secretary of the health department within one week. The Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification of forming the committee. Its other members include the registrar of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi; the additional secretary of the Sindh Universities & Boards Department; a deputy secretary of the Sindh government’s Services Wing; a grade-18 official representing the cybercrime director of the Federal Investigation Agency; and the deputy secretary (technical) of the health department.