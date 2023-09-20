Gender equality

Women in Pakistan face multifaceted discrimination and inequality in socioeconomic and political spheres. There are high rates of gender-based violence, restricted access to education and health services, low workforce participation, financial dependence and limited ownership of assets. Patriarchal norms, biased customs and lack of legal protections exacerbate challenges.

Achieving substantive equality requires transforming mindsets and structures perpetuating male dominance. And comprehensive policy actions accompanied by a strong commitment to women's empowerment across all segments of society. This includes expanding access to education, strict enforcement of laws against abuse, political empowerment of women, non-discrimination in hiring and wages and facilitating financial independence for women.

Unzur Naveed

Karachi