Arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nephew: LHC seeks reply from Punjab, federal govts

LAHORE: The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply in three days from the Punjab and federal governments besides provincial police high ups on the arrest of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan. During the hearing, petitioner Sardar Abdul Razzaq said Rashid and his nephew were abducted by the Rawalpindi police and plain clothes men.
He said that Sheikh Rashid had not been produced in any court of law despite the passage of 48 hours.
ANKARA: Turkey supports the recent attempts to normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
WASHINGTON: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will chair the advisory board of a massive new fund aimed at putting...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his ex-wife in Ghazi, police officials said on Tuesday. The officials quoted...
ISLAMABAD: A police official posted at Industrial Area Police Station, was kidnapped in uniform from Islamabad and...
PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq Tuesday said the caretaker government too was installed to safeguard the...
KARACHI: In a crackdown on gas pilferage and theft, Sui-Southern Gas Company’s security services and counter gas...