Arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nephew: LHC seeks reply from Punjab, federal govts

LAHORE: The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply in three days from the Punjab and federal governments besides provincial police high ups on the arrest of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan. During the hearing, petitioner Sardar Abdul Razzaq said Rashid and his nephew were abducted by the Rawalpindi police and plain clothes men.

He said that Sheikh Rashid had not been produced in any court of law despite the passage of 48 hours.