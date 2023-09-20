PBC condemns registration of case against senior lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned the registration of an FIR against the senior advocate, Supreme Court, for participating in rally and protest against state institutions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid said senior advocate, Supreme Court, Akhtar Hussain participated in the peaceful protest against massive inflation that had severely affected the life of a common man.

He said every person under the Constitution has fundamental right to peacefully protest and express his views, adding that the FIR against him was illegal and unlawful, therefore, it should be immediately withdrawn. He also demanded an action against the concerned officials for misusing of authority.