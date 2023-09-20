Mohsin Naqvi, Chinese officials agree to collaborate on agri, IT, irrigation fields

LAHORE: The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Communist Party Secretary Office in Yinchuan, China’s Ningxia province. There, he met with Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun to discuss the development of Ningxia and the implementation of a one-window operation. The two leaders agreed to leverage China’s expertise in meat production, dairy development, information technology, and drip irrigation systems. They also decided to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as sister cities of Wuzheng and Zhang Wei in Nangxia.

Naqvi extended an invitation to Secretary Nangxia Communist Party Liang Yanshun to visit Punjab which was graciously accepted. Additionally, both parties concurred on the revival of the 17-year-old sister province agreement between Nangxia and Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed admiration for the industrial and agricultural development model in Ningxia. In response, Ningxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun commended Naqvi’s efforts, assuring cooperation for the progress of Punjab.

Subsequently, Liang Yanshun bid farewell to Naqvi and the delegation. Also present were Li Dongsheng, Secretary General of the Standing Committee of Nangxia Communist Party, Wang Zhujun, Mayor of Wuzhen, Mahong Hai, Mayor of Zongyi, Yang Jinhui, Head of Ningxia Industry and Information Technology, Ping Zhuhei, Director General of the Environment and Ecology Department, and Wang Jian, Director General of Agriculture and Agricultural Affairs. Fan Hua Fung, Head of the Foreign Affairs Office, was also in attendance. The delegation included Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdil, all deeply engaged in the discussions.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi also visited the office of the Vice Governor of the Ningxia Communist Party in the city of Yinchuan. Upon arrival, Vice Governor Wang Li extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister and his delegation.

During their meeting, both parties discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation in the fields of IT, agriculture, and dairy development. They also agreed to facilitate cultural and trade exchanges between Punjab and Ningxia. Additionally, they deliberated on viable proposals to expedite industrial growth, with an emphasis on China’s support for urban development.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Vice Governor Wang Li and other officials of the Communist Party for their generous hospitality. Vice Governor Wang Li conveyed his delight at the visit of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation, considering it a cause for celebration.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that this visit to China holds the promise of forging new avenues of cooperation and development. Vice Governor Wang Li echoed these sentiments, expressing joy at Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation’s presence in Ningxia.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdal were also in attendance. Officials from the Communist Party of Ningxia graced the occasion.

Mohsin Naqvi also embarked on a visit to Helan Mountain, a renowned tourist destination in Yinchuan, China and attended a splendid dinner. The evening also featured a traditional Chinese cultural performance, specially arranged for the participants of the Nangxia Friendship Cities Forum. Naqvi was also the chief guest of the function held at Helan Mountain where he remained engaged with the participants, delving into discussions encompassing cultural, commercial, and developmental matters.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a warm reception from the attendees of the Third Nangxia International Friendship Cities Forum along with Director General of Ningxia Foreign Affairs Office.