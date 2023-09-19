Punjabi play captivates audience at Pakistan Theatre Festival

The renowned Ajoka Theatre from Lahore successfully staged a Punjabi play at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on the 11th day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023.

The play, titled ‘Unhi Mai Da Sufna’, was written and directed by Shahid Nadeem, the head of the Ajoka Theatre who has written multiple plays in Urdu, Punjabi and English. Apart from its moving story, the audience also appreciated the hard work on props and direction.

The cast of the play included Naseem Abbas, M Usman, Razia, Malik Qaiser, Usman Zia, Bilal Mughal, Shahzad Sadiq, Rizwan Riaz, Haifa Mudassar and Rania Mohsin. The play dealt with the human tragedy that was caused as a result of the Partition of 1947. It depicted how people had to relocate from both sides of the border and start their lives afresh.

The main characters of the play were a blind woman and an elderly dyer who encapsulated the resilience of human spirit. After its Punjabi offering, the Ajoka Theatre will today (Tuesday) stage an Urdu comedy by Nadeem titled ‘Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh’.