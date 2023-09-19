 
September 19, 2023
Pestilence

September 19, 2023

Pest attacks on cotton crops occur every time there is a sudden rise in temperatures. This has become a growing problem for our farmers, negatively affecting the yield of one of our most valuable crops.

The agricultural authorities need to do more to combat the pest problem and the government must ensure the timely provision and application of pesticides.

Asma Nasir

Turbat