Pestilence

Pest attacks on cotton crops occur every time there is a sudden rise in temperatures. This has become a growing problem for our farmers, negatively affecting the yield of one of our most valuable crops.
The agricultural authorities need to do more to combat the pest problem and the government must ensure the timely provision and application of pesticides.
Asma Nasir
Turbat
More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this...
It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of...
It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses....
The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old...
In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan...
The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the...