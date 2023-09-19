FPCCI fretful on Dagha’s removal

KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan in general, and Sindh’s business community in particular have shown concern over the abrupt change in Sindh’s caretaker cabinet portfolio of finance, which has replaced Younus Dagha.

In statement on Monday, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Dagha’s career has been impeccable in terms of finance, commerce, water and power, and housing and works. “The business community cheered when he was announced as the caretaker provincial minister for finance,” he added.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Suleman Chawla maintained that the business community was optimistic on Dagha’s appointment as he was the most appropriate choice for the position.

He is well-versed with economic management and governance reforms, and has a neat and clean reputation; devoid of any political affiliation and a proven track record of leadership and planning skills.

Former president of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo stressed that the manner in which Dagha was removed will hurt the provincial economy as he is a doer and has always delivered for the country. FPCCI president demanded Dagha’s immediate reinstatement as Sindh’s caretaker finance minister, and also as minister for planning and development.