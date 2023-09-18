Family cycling event held to raise awareness about pollution

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) organised a grand family cycling event here on Sunday on the instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
The event was held to combat smog, to promote a healthy environment and encourage positive civic activities, said Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA. He said the event started from Liberty Chowk, passing through Main Boulevard Gulberg, Zahoor Elahi Road and concluded back at Liberty Chowk.
Commissioner led the cycling ride and completed the track. Cycling groups, families, children, citizens and media houses also participated in the event. Officers from LDA, MCL, district administration, police, PHA, LWMC, and Rescue 1122 also participated in the event.
