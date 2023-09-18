Mansehra police initiate action against guarantors of drug dealers

MANSEHRA: Police have initiated action against bail guarantors of drug peddlers for the first time in the district. The lists of such bail guarantors have been compiled on the directives of District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi to take legal actions against those who provide sureties for drug offenders.

The police sources said that Abdul Wahid, a resident of Thana City, who had provided surety for alleged drug dealers named Waseem and Mohammad Nawaz, had also been singled out for legal proceedings.

They said that Nazir Hussain and Momin Shah, who stood as guarantors for alleged drug dealer Shah Nawaz in the Lohar Banda area, will also be subject to legal action.

Furthermore, Asghar, who had guaranteed for another drug dealer named Ejaz in Lohar Banda, and Mohammad Ismail and Amjad Habib, who had provided sureties for Nasir Shah in Shailiya, would also be dealt with through legal means.

In addition to these actions, DPO Manshera has directed all police stations to compile lists of bail guarantors for drug dealers, signalling a crackdown on those who assist the drug trade.