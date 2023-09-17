Clash between two tribes averted

WANA: Authorities in Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts have averted a potential clash between the Sperkai and Nanokkhel tribes over a land dispute in the Shakai Bala Pathar area.

The tribesmen had taken positions against each other, raising fears of bloodshed. However, the administrations of both districts invoked section 144, and the police force disarmed both groups. Subsequently, a Jirga was convened, leading to the resolution of the issue through negotiations between the elders of both tribes.

DPO Upper South Waziristan Malik Habib Khan and DPO Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah instructed the cops to maintain order as police were deployed in the area.