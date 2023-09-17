IG orders stepping up crackdown on POs

LAHORE : On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown continues to arrest the dangerous criminals with the support of Interpol.

Various A category dangerous proclaimed offender who have fled abroad after committing the crimes are reaching back to Pakistan after being arrest by police teams.

Another proclaimed offender who escaped to France was arrested, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 115. Nasir Iqbal, wanted in a murder case, was arrested at Lahore Airport on his return from France. The Punjab Police had issued a red notice with the help of Interpol to arrest the accused. Further legal action is being taken against the accused Nasir Iqbal. IG Punjab praised the police team on the arrest of the A category dangerous proclaimed offender.

He directed intensifying the crackdown and said that the pursuit of the absconding offenders abroad involved in other serious crimes including murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom should be continued. IG Punjab directed that efforts should be made to arrest all the proclaimed offenders with close coordination and effective follow-up with the complainants.

He directed to improve the communication with FIA, Interpol and other agencies for the arrest of more proclaimed offenders residing abroad after committing the crimes.

IG visits Cathedral Church

The IG visited Cathedral Church Mall Road and met the officials of Diosesan Peace&Harmony Commission for Peace and Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran. He met with the Christian leaders and participants of the peace & harmony conference held at the Cathedral Church. Dr Usman Anwar, while talking to Christian leaders, said that Christian citizens are the pride and important part of Pakistani society, the valuable services of Christian citizens in the safety and development of Pakistan do not need any introduction.

IG Punjab said that inter-faith harmony is the most important need of the hour to maintain law and order, promote national unity and an atmosphere of brotherhood. Dr Usman Anwar further said that to maintain social harmony, mutual prejudices must be eliminated, and culture of tolerance and positive attitude must be promoted. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and properties of the Christian citizens.

Protection of minority worship places and properties is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

21 families of police martyrs given plots

Punjab Police is ensuring priority measures to provide houses to all the families of the martyrs of Punjab Police, in this regard plots were provided to 21 families of police martyrs at Central Police Office Lahore. An MoU has been signed between the Punjab Police and the private estate developer for providing plots to the martyrs of Lahore Police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman of Private Estate Developer signed the MOU. Under the MOU, plots will be given to the families of 100 martyrs of Lahore Police for the construction of houses. After the MOU, plots were provided to the families of 21 martyrs in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office at the first phase.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Lahore Police has so far arranged plots for the families of 503 martyrs. Plots have been given to 271 families, the documentation of provision of plots to remaining 232 families is in progress. The private estate developer also announced to donate 01 crore for the health care of the martyrs' families. Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police established an endowment fund of 22 crores for the construction of martyrs' houses. He said that 11 families are being given 25 lakhs each in installments of 5 lakh from the profit of this endowment fund. IG Punjab said that the families of martyrs belonging to years before 2017 are being provided plots in residential schemes equipped with all facilities with the support of good and benevolent people.

Cops’ special kids given cheques

The purpose of the welfare of police officers is to recognise their services. Children are the future of the nation, the purpose of the welfare of special children is to make them an important member of the society.

This was said by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir Saturday at the Capital City Police Office on the occasion of distribution of financial aid cheques for the welfare of special children of police personnel. He said that under the leadership of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the series of meetings for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, veterans and disabled children has been going on for the past 16 days.

Under the direction of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a total of 105 families of disabled children of police employees have been met so far. He said that the welfare of the heirs of police martyrs, Ghazi and special children of police employees is among our priorities.

The police department is a family, it is our duty to take care of every member of the force. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir said that the welfare of police personnel will continue and the police personnel and their families will be provided with the best medical treatment and education. All possible steps are being taken for the facilities.

Funds for ailing cops’ treatment issued

On the directions of Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar, preferable steps are being taken for the health welfare of the force.

The welfare branch approved funds for the treatment of employees suffering from health problems and their families. Superintendent of Lahore Police Muhammad Javed was given 02 lakh rupees for the treatment expenses of his wife.02 lakh rupees was given to Constable Muhammad Sher for appendix operation and other treatment. Constable Ali Raza's widow was given Rs02 lakh for the treatment of back bone disease. Constable Muhammad Imran was given 02 lakh 91 thousand rupees for the treatment of his son's hearing problem. Constable Sajid Hussain was given Rs one lakh for the treatment of his daughter's knee, Inspector Syed Aftab Ahmed was given 2 lakh Rs for the treatment of his wife.

Similarly, other officers and officials of various districts are being provided with support in medical expenses. IG Dr Usman Anwar ordered to take more measures for the health welfare of the force and said that the welfare of the force and their families should be taken care of with the effective use of available resources.

Welfare Management Committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara had sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for release of funds.