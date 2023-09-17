Adapt to thrive

A society can grow and survive if it can constructively respond to the challenges of a changing environment. Today, we as a state and society find ourselves incapable of responding to our growing challenges in terms of politics, economy, population and education. Our economy is trapped. Our population is growing without constructive vision. Our education is reduced to rote-learning. All these challenges pose a threat to our survival. We have to come up with a constructive response to all these challenges.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannua