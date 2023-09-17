Shabbir edges Ahmed to retain CNS Open crown

KARACHI: Islamabad's Shabbir Iqbal carded a final round score of three-under par 69 to successfully defend his title in the 27th CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Shabbir, who began the final round just one shot behind overnight leader Muhammad Shehzad, got the stiffest challenge from Ahmed Baig finally prevailing by just a solitary stroke to win the top prize of the Rs11.1 million championship.

Both Shabbir and Ahmed were going neck and neck till the 16th hole before the former made a birdie on the par-3 17th hole to take the lead.

He then made a par on the final hole to win the Championship, adding yet another title to his long list of achievements. He finished with a 72-hole aggregate of 274. Ahmed finished at 275.

Karachi's Muhammad Ashfaq carded the best round of the day -- 66 - to finish third in the championship at 276 ahead of the duo of Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Munir at 278.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. While speaking at the ceremony, he lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. He also appreciated the sponsors in supporting the game of golf and conduct of the championship.