Djokovic powers Serbia into Davis Cup quarters, Britain win again

PARIS: Novak Djokovic returned to the court just five days after his historic US Open title triumph to lead Serbia into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Friday, while Andy Murray helped Britain edge past Switzerland.
World number one Djokovic eased to a 6-3, 6-4 success against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to give his country an unassailable 2-0 lead in Valencia after Laslo Djere´s earlier 6-4, 6-4 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
It was Djokovic´s first appearance in the team competition since Serbia´s semi-final loss to Croatia in 2021.
The 36-year-old won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title last weekend with a straight-sets triumph against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.
"I´m on cloud nine with everything that has happened recently on the tennis court," Djokovic said.
"Playing for Serbia, for my country, is something completely different.
"It´s a huge responsibility and pressure, but it´s also a privilege and an honour."
Djokovic took the opening set against world number 25 Davidovich Fokina with a single break in the eighth game, before battling back from 4-1 down in the second set with a run of five straight games.
Serbia have now secured a spot in the knock-out phase which will be played in Malaga in November, after also seeing off South Korea 3-0 on Tuesday, while Spain are out of the competition.
"It can create some pressure," said Djere on having Djokovic back in the team.
"But I try not to put any pressure on myself and use it as motivation. I think I managed quite good in doing so."
Djokovic played a starring role when Serbia won their only previous Davis Cup title in 2010.
Serbia wrapped up a 3-0 victory in the Group C tie as Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic beat Davidovich Fokina and Marcel Granollers 6-4, 7-6 (15/13).
They will round off their group campaign against the Czech Republic on Saturday.
An emotional Murray won the opening rubber of Britain´s victory over Switzerland before revealing he had missed his grandmother´s funeral to play.
"Today is a tough day for me, it´s my Gran´s funeral today," Murray said after his epic 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4, win over Leandro Riedi at the Manchester Arena.
"I´m sorry to my family that I´m not able to be there but Gran, this one´s for you."
The 36-year-old had only lost three of his previous 35 singles matches in the competition but needed every ounce of skill and competitiveness to see his way past 21-year-old Riedi, who was making his Davis Cup debut.
The Swiss levelled the tie as veteran Stan Wawrinka quietened the crowd with a 7-5, 6-4 win against Cameron Norrie.
But Dan Evans and Neal Skupski brushed aside Dominic Stricker and Wawrinka 6-3, 6-3 as Britain made it two wins from two in Group B after also beating Australia earlier in the week.
Britain can secure a last-eight berth if they beat France on Sunday, while even a loss could be enough depending on the result of Saturday´s tie between Switzerland and Australia.
Italy bounced back from their surprise opening defeat by depleted reigning champions Canada in Group A, downing Chile 3-0.
Youngster Matteo Arnaldi battled past Cristian Garin 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 before Lorenzo Sonego edged out Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Sonego then teamed up with Lorenzo Musetti for a 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) doubles victory against Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo.
