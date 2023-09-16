Sindh’s troubles

It has been over a year since Sindh was ravaged by floods but nothing worthwhile has been done for the victims. Many of the victims still lack access to basic amenities such as shelter. To add to the woes of the province, the law and order situation has seriously deteriorated.

Nobody feels secure. Many law-abiding residents have sold their homes and valuables to buy passage to Hyderabad, Karachi and Islamabad.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad