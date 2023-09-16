Mourning procession taken out for tribute to Imam Hassan (RA)

MULTAN: Over 150 years old mourning procession was taken out in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA) here on Friday. The procession was taken out from Imambargah Muhallah Jhik under the leadership of Ikhlaq Haider Siddiqui and others.

The mourners from Karachi, Quetta, Dera Ismael Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Lahore and other cities also joined the procession.

On behalf of the administration, the Government Wilayat Hussain College and many adjacent schools were closed for mourners’ stay. Safina Al Mohammad was taken out from Imambargah Hussainabad outside Daulat Gate, which joined the oldest procession, and both processions concluded at Imambargah Shah Shamas.The Rescue-1122 had made arrangements in connection with Safar 28 processions and appointed 200 rescuers, 8 fire teams, 8 ambulances.