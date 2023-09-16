Batik Air launches Karachito Kuala Lumpur route

KARACHI Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air is proud to mount new services between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur, commencing in October with three times weekly flights.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities.

Group Strategy Director of Batik Air and Lion Group, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy expressed his optimism for this vibrant route, stating that they are beginning this journey with immense enthusiasm, leveraging the achievements they’ve obtained from establishing its presence in Pakistan since March 2016.

“Much like our previous successful routes, we hold a strong belief in the prosperous growth of this Karachi connection, further enhancing the expansion of our network,” he said.

Given the positive response to Batik Air’s Lahore route, he believes that the airline’s winning formula of excellent service, competitive fares, and efficient operations will translate into success on the Karachi-Kuala Lumpur route as well.

The Kuala Lumpur-Karachi route is an essential step in Batik Air’s ongoing mission to enhance connectivity to key destinations.