Woman killed, CTD ASI among two injured in shooting

A woman was murdered and two other persons, including a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer, were injured in a gun attack in the Shah Latif area on Friday night.

Asma, 35, was shot dead, and her sister Noreen, 30, and CTD ASI Mehboob Ali were injured in Yar Muhammad Goth, Shah Latif Town. Responding on information, police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found three people were lying critically wounded. The casualties were immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), where Asma succumbed to her injuries.

During the initial investigation, family members told the police that Abdullah, father of the two sisters, had accepted a marriage proposal for one of his daughters and organised an engagement ceremony.

During the ceremony on Friday night, a man, Nadir, arrived and threatened that he would not allow the marriage to go ahead. At this, an argument took place, and during the exchange of hot words Nadir took out a pistol and shot Asma, Noreen and ASI Mehboob. Mehbood was also present at the ceremony and in the firing he suffering a bullet injury to his hand. Nadir along with his three accomplices fled from the spot after the commission of the crime. A hunt for the suspects is under way.