Two cops suspended over corrupt practices

SSP Tariq Mastoi of District Malir, following the zero tolerance policy of Karachi’s additional IG, has suspended two cops involved in the business of sand gravel.

Officials said Police Constable Mohammad Naveed and Constable Faisal Memon had been suspended for running the sand gravel business illegally. Moreover, ASI Naukar Hussain of the Bin Qasim police station was also found to be involved in corrupt practices upon which an inquiry was ordered over the allegation of him having links with criminals.

Head Constable Rehman of the Shah Latif Town police station was also found to be involved in corrupt practices and an inquiry had been ordered against him for allegedly running the sand gravel business.

The Malir SSP has instructed all officers and employees that a zero tolerance policy against corruption would be followed and strictest departmental action would be taken in case of any complaint.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Sindh Rangers and police, in a joint operation based on intelligence inputs, arrested three suspects of Lyari gang war’s Shakil Badshah Group, who were identified as Ghulam Abbas alias Ghulam, Farhad alias Ram Jan and Abdul Sami Khan.

The suspects were involved in target killings, kidnappings for ransom and extortion in Model Colony, Malir and Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad areas of Karachi. Two 30 bore pistols (unlicensed), 17 rounds, 5 grams of crystal bomb packing material, five mobile phones and an NHA service card were also seized from their possession.

The suspects used to give extortion slips to traders in different areas of Karachi and contact them through phone calls. The suspects also used to fire in the air to spread panic in different areas of Lyari at the behest of Lyari gang war Shakeel Badshah. They have been arrested several times and jailed.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they used to carry out targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and looting in a vehicle with an official number plate of the NHA and were involved in extorting money from various traders and builders of Lyari.

Videos of the suspects taking extortion and restoring to aerial firing have also gone viral on social and electronic media. Raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.