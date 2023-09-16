Kandhkot gas pipeline blast not to affect Karachi, Balochistan: SSGC

KARACHI: The gas supply has not been suspended to Karachi and areas of Baluchistan due to a blast in the gas pipeline in Kandhkot.

According to a press statement from Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the explosion in the gas pipeline in Kandhkot has nothing to do with the gas supply in the big cities of Sindh and Balochistan.

Earlier on Thursday, the SSGC said it was facing tough challenges, as two of the gas fields from which SSGC purchases natural gas provided accumulative short supplies of 120 mmcfd. Kunnar-Pasakhi was supplying 100 mmcfd short due to power failure at their end whereas Naimat Basal was providing 20 mmcfd short due to technical reasons. On Friday the SSGC announced that the supply from Naimat Basal had resumed.