ECP denies CEC-Raja Riaz meeting

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday denied the media reports that a meeting had taken place between the chief election commissioner and ex-leader of opposition Raja Riaz.

Though no statement was issued regarding the meeting, which, according to the media reports, took place Thursday, the former leader of opposition was quoted as sharing details of the meeting with reporters. The spokesperson said neither Raja Riaz expressed his desire of such meeting nor it took place.

However, the recent meetings between the chief election commissioner and US ambassador and then the British high commissioner generated media debates and analysis, and even some political parties came up with criticism, including PTI.

The ECP had not issued any statement regarding these two high profile meetings, which reportedly had focused on the general elections, expected to be conducted in late January.