Working group merged districts formed

PESHAWAR: A working group was formed to expedite development initiatives in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken at a meeting which was co-chaired by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Merged Districts Amir Abdullah and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Thursday.The working group comprises special secretaries from the Departments of Planning and Development (P&D), Health, Education, Home, and Minerals, as well as additional secretaries from the Law Department and Tourism.

A handout said the primary aim of the working group was to ensure the expeditious execution of development projects within the merged districts, bolster investment across various sectors, and address critical issues.

Furthermore, the working group remains open to the inclusion of any relevant officers from other departments or organizations, as and when the need arises. Additionally, a dedicated cell under the P&D Department will facilitate coordination and provide secretarial support.Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to the development and prosperity of the merged districts.