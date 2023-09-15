Working group merged districts formed

PESHAWAR: A working group was formed to expedite development initiatives in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The decision was taken at a meeting which was co-chaired by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Merged Districts Amir Abdullah and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Thursday.The working group comprises special secretaries from the Departments of Planning and Development (P&D), Health, Education, Home, and Minerals, as well as additional secretaries from the Law Department and Tourism.
A handout said the primary aim of the working group was to ensure the expeditious execution of development projects within the merged districts, bolster investment across various sectors, and address critical issues.
Furthermore, the working group remains open to the inclusion of any relevant officers from other departments or organizations, as and when the need arises. Additionally, a dedicated cell under the P&D Department will facilitate coordination and provide secretarial support.Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to the development and prosperity of the merged districts.
MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the under-construction Civil...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commissioner has notified a Provincial Voters Education Committee .A press release...
PESHAWAR: A group of people from the Kurram tribal district on Thursday asked the government to compensate them for...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government is considering promulgating an ordinance for binding all institutions and departments...
SUKKUR: Police obtained a further seven-day remand of Pir Syed Asad Shah and two others accused of killing minor...
MARDAN: The Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar on Thursday said the Awami National Party government in the past had...