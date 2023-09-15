One would expect the CJ LHC to encourage the Punjab government to focus more on education and allocate more resources to this most vital sector, instead of doing the exact opposite. The constitution makes it mandatory for the state to provide compulsory and free education to all children aged 5 to 16. A 100-year-old government school in Jhiga Galli, Murree was providing subsidized education to children belonging to this very age group, in area where education opportunities are scarce, but was going to be converted into a judicial complex.

Though the conversion has been halted for now, I believe that the judiciary ought to be encouraging the state to cut back on perks and privileges instead of asking for land being used by a school to be transferred to them, as per reports. Places of worship, education and health, should never be repurposed, but need to be renovated and upgraded to meet the demands of an increasing population.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore