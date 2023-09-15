Farah Gogi, husband, 15 others to be put on ECL

A close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Farhat Shahzadi. — Instagram/@f.khan211

ISLAMABAD: A subcommittee of the federal cabinet committee on Thursday approved putting 17 names on the Exit Control List (ECL), submitted by different departments and agencies, interior ministry sources said. The meeting was chaired by caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ehsan Jamil Gujjar were among the people put on the ECL, the sources said, adding that political leaders were also put on the ECL. Officials of law and interior ministries attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different aspect of the ECL case under consideration and recommended for putting those 17 people on the ECL.

The committee allowed to remove 7 names from the ECL while 5 other cases are under the process of reassessment.

The recommendations of the subcommittee have been sent to the cabinet committee for final approval.