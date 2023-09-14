Rawalpindi board declares HSSC-1 results

Rawalpindi: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Wednesday announced the result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC-1) first annual examination 2023. BISER Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examination, Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi announced the result.

The chairman informed that out of a total 62,395 enrolled candidates, 61,391 including 24,056 male and 37,335 female students appeared in the examination. A total of 44,650 were regular while 16,741 were private students.

The Controller Examinations said that a total of 33,111 candidates remained successful with 53.93 being the overall pass percentage. A total of 28,215 candidates failed the exams. Pass percentage of female students remained 60.34, he added. He further informed that 894 students remained absent from the exams.

According to BISER spokesman, the students could check their results on the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. In case of any difficulty, the students could contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or visit the board’s Inter-branch at BISER Complex, he added.