Committee formed to probe ‘paper leak’ in MDCAT

The vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, on Wednesday formed a committee to investigate allegations of a paper leak at the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, which was held on September 10.

JSMU Registrar Dr Azam Khan would serve as the secretary of the committee, which would comprise JSMU Faculty of Medical and Allied Sciences Dean Prof Syed Masroor Ahmed, Sindh additional health secretary Maula Bakhsh Shaikh, Aleem Uddin from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Regional Office in Karachi, and one nominee from the director of the Federal Investigation Agency cybercrime cell.

The body would convene its first meeting immediately after its formation and submit its report to the higher authorities in one week. The decision to form the committee was made after several students alleged that the MDCAT paper had been leaked prior to the exam.