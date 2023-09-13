Polls be held after delimitation of constituencies: IPP

LAHORE: Elections should be held after completion of delimitation of constituencies, it was decided in a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Patron Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Tareen said: “The IPP will form a collective strategy in a bid to take the country out of the crisis.” Expressing his thoughts following the CEC meeting, IPP leader Ishaq Khakwani said: “The general elections should be held after delimitation of constituencies. Our party represents people’s expectations in the real context.

In the meeting, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Secretary Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aun Chaudhry and Imran Ismail were present. Dr Murad Ras, Samsam Bukhari, Mohammad Aslam Kharal, Tahsin Nawaz Gardezi, Noman Ahmed Langriyal, Mahmood Maulvi, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Ajmal Cheema also attended the CEC meeting.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there would be a competition between the IPP and the PMLN in Punjab. There is no intention to make alliance with any party, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct elections. If an individual has to make decisions, what is the need to create an institution? The president has completed his term and is now playing an extra innings. She said the caretaker governments should make decisions according to the Constitution and law, there should be a level-playing field for all parties. We are not asking for anyone’s support. She said the PMLN economic policies tormented people and all were suffering.

She said the CEC paid tribute to help extended to flood victims through the Jahangir Tareen Flood Relief Fund. Electricity bills are falling like electricity on people. Expressing concern over the current situation of electricity, gas and inflation, IPP members have been instructed to intensify a communication campaign with people in their constituencies and take practical steps to solve their problems.